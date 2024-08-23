News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Bright Simons slams Ghana’s diplomatic missteps over Regina House Debacle

Bright Simons IMANI Bright Simons IMANI Bright Simons IMANI Bright Simons IMANI Bright Simons IMANI Bright Simons, Vice President for IMANI Africa

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI-Africa, has conveyed strong disapproval of the actions of Ghana’s High Commissioner in London regarding a crucial diplomatic issue involving Regina House.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live