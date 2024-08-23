Bright Simons slams Ghana’s diplomatic missteps over Regina House Debacle

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI-Africa, has conveyed strong disapproval of the actions of Ghana’s High Commissioner in London regarding a crucial diplomatic issue involving Regina House.

According to Simons, the Commissioner seems more focused on spinning facts to aid the Attorney General rather than addressing the gravity of the situation. He believes the failure to properly advise the government on the importance of this issue is jeopardizing Ghana's assets in the UK.



Regina House, an iconic building acquired by Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in 1961 for the Ghana Commercial Bank, has fallen into a financial debacle.



Due to a failed arbitration with a Trafigura subsidiary, the property is now under receivership, with Trafigura collecting nearly $2 million in rent payments.



Simons emphasized that despite claims from the Attorney General, the charging order on the building remains active, posing a significant threat to Ghana’s assets.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Simons highlighted that the government's negligence in defending its properties led to this situation.



He pointed out that the government had more than a year to take action before the final charging order in May 2023 but failed to do so, resulting in the potential seizure of other state-owned properties worldwide. He warns that complacency from the High Commissioner and government officials could lead to further asset losses.



Simons ended his statement with a call for seriousness from government officials. He stressed that the ongoing diplomatic mishandling of the situation could expose Ghana to further financial liabilities, urging that this is not the time for political spin but rather for strategic and prudent action to protect the country's interests.



