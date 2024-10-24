Brouhaha in Parliament: NPP caucus gathers 83 signatures… to initiate recall of House

The NPP Caucus in Ghana's Parliament has gathered 83 signatures to recall the House from its indefinite adjournment.
This move follows Article 112(3) of the 1992 Constitution, which allows 15% of MPs (42 members) to request a parliamentary meeting.
The recall comes shortly after Speaker Alban Bagbin adjourned Parliament, citing a lack of quorum and the country's current mood.
Frank Annoh-Dompreh, stated that the recall is in good faith and aims to address pressing national matters, including tax exemptions for the One District, One Factory program and a $250 million financial stability fund.
