Bryan Acheampong declares war on Kwahu roads

Dr. Bryan Acheampong

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture, has introduced a 16-year plan to improve infrastructure and human development in the Kwahu region.

Speaking at the NPP Nkawkaw constituency campaign launch on October 5, 2024, he detailed a two-phase strategy focused on building essential roads, connecting towns to the national grid, and enhancing access to clinics and clean water.



He emphasized the importance of completing these projects across Kwahu East, West, South, and Afram Plains.

Dr. Acheampong also expressed support for Joseph Frempong, the Nkawkaw MP, who is currently facing health issues.



