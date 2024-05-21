Bryan Acheampong warns Ablakwa against defamation over sale of SSNIT hotels to Rock City

Bryan Acheampong

The Minister for Food and Agriculture and Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong, has cautioned North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa against defaming his company, Rock City Hotels Limited.

Acheampong refuted allegations made by Ablakwa, claiming they are false and baseless.



During an interview on JoyFM's Super Morning Show, Acheampong expressed disappointment with Ablakwa's accusations regarding Rock City's proposal to acquire a 60% stake in four hotels owned by SSNIT.



"You are just adding things together and trying to destroy me and trying to destroy Rock City. It is most unfair, it is 'un-Ghanaian' and you should stop it," Acheampong stated.

This warning follows Ablakwa's recent petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to halt the sale. Ablakwa alleges that negotiations for the sale of 60% of the shares in six SSNIT hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, where Acheampong is a director, are far advanced.



Ablakwa is calling for an investigation into possible conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft. The hotels in question include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.