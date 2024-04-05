Buduburam camp no longer classified as refugee site - Ghana Refugee Board

The Buduburam camp was demolished on on February 27

The Ghana Refugee Board has disclosed that the Buduburam camp is no longer classified as a refugee camp due to the majority of its inhabitants not being refugees, as revealed after a demolition exercise on February 27, 2024, left about 600 individuals homeless.

Tetteh Padie, the Executive Secretary, clarified in an interview that out of the reported victims, only 268 were confirmed refugees, indicating a significant shift in the camp's demographic composition. This revelation has prompted a reassessment of the camp's status and the provision of appropriate assistance to those affected.



Padie emphasized the need to distinguish between refugees and other residents of the camp, highlighting that many individuals residing in Buduburam are not recognized as refugees under international law. Instead, they may have migrated for various reasons, including economic opportunities or personal circumstances. As such, the responsibilities of the Refugee Board extend primarily to those officially recognized as refugees, necessitating a targeted approach to assistance and relocation efforts.



In response to the situation, plans are underway to relocate the affected refugees to other designated refugee camps, particularly in the Western Region, where suitable facilities and support services are available. The relocation process will include provisions for free transportation and initial financial assistance provided by the UNHCR, the Refugee Board's partner organization.

However, while efforts are being made to address the needs of confirmed refugees, questions remain about the fate of those who do not fall under this category. Concerns have been raised about the vulnerability of non-refugee residents who may lack access to formal support systems and assistance programs. Advocates emphasize the importance of ensuring that all displaced individuals, regardless of their legal status, receive adequate support and protection during this challenging time.



Meanwhile, the demolition of the Buduburam camp was initially scheduled for 2021 but was postponed following pleas by residents for adequate time to prepare for relocation. The decision to proceed with the demolition was driven by concerns from local chiefs about increasing social vices and the camp's perceived role as a haven for suspected criminals. Solomon Quarm, the Gomoa East DCE, emphasized that the camp had outlived its usefulness and supported the chiefs' call for its closure.



However, almost two months after the demolition exercise, some victims have expressed feelings of abandonment and uncertainty about their future. Many are struggling to rebuild their lives in the absence of formal assistance and face challenges in accessing basic necessities such as shelter, food, and healthcare. Their plight underscores the importance of comprehensive support measures to address the complex needs of displaced populations and ensure their well-being and dignity are upheld.