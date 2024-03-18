Bui Power Authority considers wind energy plant in Anloga

Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, CEO of Bui Power Authority

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) is contemplating the establishment of a wind energy facility in Anloga, Volta Region, based on recent findings indicating the area's significant wind speeds suitable for electricity generation, Graphic Online reports.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BPA, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, revealed this initiative during the unveiling ceremony of a new GH¢1 million classroom block at Anloga-Avete D/A Basic School, showcasing the authority's multifaceted approach to community development.



Highlighting the potential benefits, Mr. Dzamesi emphasized the project's capacity to render the district self-reliant in power supply while creating substantial employment opportunities for local youth.

Underscoring BPA's commitment to renewable energy ventures, he stressed the strategic importance of harnessing wind resources, aligning with the authority's mandate to explore and exploit such sustainable energy sources.



The proposed wind energy venture marks another significant stride by BPA in bolstering Ghana's renewable energy landscape, with a particular focus on regions like Volta, renowned for their natural energy potential.