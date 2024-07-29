Builsa Overlord predicts Bawumia victory

Sandem-Nab Azagsuk Azantilow II

The Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area, Sandem-Nab Azagsuk Azantilow II, has lauded NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the party’s presidential primaries as a testament to his character and leadership.

During a visit to his palace in Sandema, Dr. Bawumia was praised for overcoming challenges to secure his nomination and was wished well for his campaign.



The Chief expressed hope to see Dr. Bawumia as President after the 2024 elections.

Additionally, the NPP flagbearer was commended by Chiefs in the Upper West Region for promptly fulfilling a promise to provide a pickup vehicle to the Hilla Limann Senior High School.



