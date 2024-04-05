Builsa South MP calls for legislation to regulate government scholarships

Dr. Clement Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, has advocated for the implementation of a law to govern Government of Ghana scholarships.

Dr. Apaak's stance follows public outcry triggered by an investigative report by the 4th Estate, which uncovered irregularities in the allocation and status of government scholarship beneficiaries.



Expressing dismay over the revelations brought forth by the investigative report, Dr. Apaak emphasized the necessity of establishing a robust legal framework to oversee the awarding of government scholarships. He proposed the formation of an independent authority or commission tasked with supervising and managing these scholarships.



"It is my candid view that we need a law on Government of Ghana scholarships. Such a law must regulate, guide, and outline criteria for the award of Government scholarships, giving priority to needy but brilliant students"



Dr. Apaak drew attention to the current absence of clear eligibility criteria for government scholarships, highlighting the resultant discretion and potential for abuse in the selection process.

"As it is now, there are no defined criteria about who qualifies for a government scholarship nor guidelines on how qualified applicants are evaluated and selected to benefit from Government of Ghana scholarships," he elaborated.



Furthermore, Dr. Apaak criticized the existing structure where the Scholarship Secretariat operates under the Office of the President, suggesting that it perpetuates preferential treatment towards individuals with social, economic, and political affiliations.



"Until such a law is passed, the current arrangement will continue skewing opportunities in favour of the wards, relatives, and friends of the socio-economic and political elite to the detriment of truly needy but brilliant students," Dr. Apaak cautioned.



The investigative report by the 4th Estate shed light on the glaring lack of transparency, accountability, and equity in the distribution of educational scholarships in Ghana, revealing how scholarships meant for deserving students were awarded to the wards of affluent and well-connected individuals.