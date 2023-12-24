Bukom Banku's son records round one TKO win over Nigerian boxer

Abu Kamoko, the son of Bukom Banku put up a masterclass to earn a Round one Technical Knockout [TKO] win over his Nigerian opponent, Jireh Yakubu in their armature cruiser-weight fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

From the opening bell, Tilapia lived up to his hype, bombarding Jireh Yakubu with an arsenal of explosive punches.



The arena echoed with energy as Tilapia's powerful right hooks caused visible damage and destabilised his opponent within mere minutes.



A powerful right hand from Tilapia threw the arena into a frenzy, prompting the referee to intervene, assessing Yakubu's fitness before allowing the bout to resume.



The Bukom fans roared in joy with every punch Tilapia landed leaving the Nigerian contender under immense pressure.



Frustration compounded for Yakubu, who at one point, found himself penalized for punching behind the head.



Tilapia, fueled by an unwavering determination, granted his opponent no respite, relentlessly pursuing him with a barrage of punches.

Despite the referee's attempts to continue the bout, Yakubu's coach, sensing impending danger for his boxer, made a poignant decision to call off the bout.



Ambitious Tilapia was in ecstasy as he jumped onto the ropes, celebrating his resounding victory over the Nigerian opponent he had aimed to knock out in Round 2.



The electrifying under-card bout was watched by prominent personalities like ex-President John Mahama and his family, Asamoah Gyan John Dumelo, Azumah Nelson, Zenator Rawlings and a host of others.



Watch the fight highlights below:







JNA/MA