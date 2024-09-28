News

Burn my 2 houses if Mahama doesn’t win the 2024 polls – Bishop Thunder

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Bishop Edward Frimpong, also known as Bishop Thunder, has boldly challenged his critics to burn his two houses if John Mahama does not win the 2024 elections.

In a recent interview, he declared that he has had a vision confirming Mahama's victory, differentiating his stance from that of other pastors, like Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, who previously made prophetic predictions.

Bishop Thunder stated he will not gamble with his church but is willing to stake his properties in Accra and Kumasi as a testament to his faith in Mahama's success.

