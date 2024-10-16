News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Businessman allegedly swindles businessman off $105,000

AccraUntitled Design 1 17 Ali faces charges of defrauding fellow businessman

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: The Chronicle

The Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to businessman Hamza Ali, 47, set at GH¢2 million, with two sureties, one requiring justified landed property.

Ali faces charges of defrauding fellow businessman Gideon Oppong of $105,000 under the Criminal Offences Act.

The alleged fraud occurred on May 23, 2024, when Ali promised to exchange the funds into cedis through a Forex Bureau account.

After receiving the money, Ali failed to deliver and became uncontactable, leading Oppong to file a police complaint.

Ali was arrested on July 23 and will appear in court again on October 14, 2024.

Read full article

Source: The Chronicle