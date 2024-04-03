Businessman faces court for alleged fraudulent sale of luxurious cars worth GH¢1.78m

The accused, who pleaded not guilty to 10 counts including forgery of official documents

A 54-year-old businessman, Nana Ohene Djan Aggrey Bentil, has appeared before the Accra Circuit Court on allegations of defrauding a car dealer of four high-end vehicles valued at GH¢1.78 million, as reported by Graphic Online.

Bentil, the Director of N. O. B. Djania Company Limited, pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including forgery of official documents and defrauding by false pretense.



The court was informed that Bentil, under the guise of taking the cars for valuation by his bankers, assumed the identity of the car importers and fraudulently registered them at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) without the dealer's consent.



Subsequently, two of the cars were purportedly sold to a third party after a fraudulent transfer of ownership.



During the bail application, Bentil's legal representative asserted his client's fixed abode and commitment not to obstruct investigations. However, the prosecution countered, citing flight risk and pending criminal charges elsewhere.

Pending further details on the other court proceedings, the judge deferred a decision on bail.



According to the prosecution, Bentil feigned interest in purchasing luxury vehicles from the complainant, obtained original documents for valuation, and then proceeded to register them at the DVLA without authorization.



Additionally, Bentil issued post-dated cheques to the complainant, some of which cleared, totaling GH¢500,000.00.



These actions resulted in the transfer of ownership to Bentil's company and subsequent sales to third parties, with GH¢500,000.00 realized from cleared cheques.