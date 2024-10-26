News

Businessman petitions High Court to uphold Bagbin’s declaration of vacant seats

Alban Bagbin 750x375gg Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Benjamin Yemoh Tetteh, a Ghanaian businessman, has filed a lawsuit at the High Court, urging judicial endorsement of Speaker Alban Bagbin’s declaration that four parliamentary seats are vacant.

