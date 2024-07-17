C/R: Decomposed body of man found hanging on cashew tree at Gomoa Potsin

The police are seeking public assistance in the investigation

A decomposed body of an unidentified man has been discovered hanging from a cashew tree in a plantation at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region's Gomoa East District.

The body, found on July 16, 2024, is believed to have been there for about a month, indicating either suicide or foul play.



The case is under investigation by the Gomoa Potsin Police, with the body now at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Government Hospital mortuary.

The police are seeking public assistance in the investigation, and no arrests have been made so far.



Read full article