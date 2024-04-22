C/R: Decomposing body of a man found at Afrangua

The body was found Monday, April 22, 2023 morning

The body of a man believed to be in his 40s put in a sack has been dumped in front of a Church at Afrangua in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The body was found Monday, April 22, 2023 morning.



Residents say although they saw the sack in front of the Roman Catholic Church at Afrangua they never thought it contained a human being until they started smelling bad odor in the area.



Some of the brave residents who visited the scene opened the sack only to see the lifeless body of the deceased in a decomposing state.

Meanwhile, Police from Saltpond and Mfantseman Environmental Health Officer have deposited the body at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.



Police have commenced investigations into the incident. An arrest is yet to be made.