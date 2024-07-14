C/R: Fetish Priest washed ashore alive after three days in the sea at Anomabo

Despite extensive search efforts, he remained missing until he was found

In a miraculous event, 23-year-old Kofi Tawia, a fetish priest, has been rescued alive after three days at sea in Anomabo, Central Region.

Swept away while swimming on July 9, Tawia reappeared on July 11, after ritual libations by local chiefs and fishermen.



Despite extensive search efforts, he remained missing until he was found, prompting immediate hospitalization.

The incident has shocked the Anomabo community, with suspicions that Tawia may have been performing rituals.



The Chief of Anomabo plans to question him, and the case has been reported to the Anomabo Police for further investigation.



