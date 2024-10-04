C/R: GWCL reports production increase in potable water

This follows an earlier warning about water shortages due to illegal mining

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Central Region has announced an improvement in water production for Cape Coast, Elmina, and nearby areas.

The Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant now records a turbidity of 9,000 NTU, down from 14,000 NTU, thanks to efforts led by the Central Regional Security Council.



As a result, daily water production has increased from 1.98 million gallons to 2.77 million gallons.

GWCL advises customers to use water wisely.



This follows an earlier warning about water shortages due to illegal mining's impact on the Pra River.



Read full article