C/R: Nursing students in Dunkwa-on-Offin welcome Napo with electrifying enthusiasm

NAPO's visit was marked by cheers and optimism from the students

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a potential vice-presidential candidate for Ghana's New Patriotic Party (NPP), received an enthusiastic welcome from students at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Dunkwa-on-Offin.

The event, described as "electrifying" by NPP National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye, highlighted Dr. Prempeh's growing appeal, particularly among the youth.

Known for his contributions to education and health, Dr. Prempeh's visit was marked by cheers and optimism from the students, reflecting his strong influence and the NPP's increasing momentum as the 2024 elections approach.



Read full article