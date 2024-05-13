C/R: Over 20 pupils, teachers escape death after school building collapses

The near-fatal incident occurred on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 9 am

Over 20 pupils of Assin Zamboree D/A Basic School in the Assin North District of the Central Region narrowly escaped death following the collapse of their school building during heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

The near-fatal incident occurred on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 9 am during a class session. The rainstorm started unannounced and forced the structure to collapse due to its intensity.



Mr. Jacob Tetteh Agbeko, the School Management Committee (SMC) Chairman, explained that the structure was in a dilapidated state, therefore, when the teachers observed the danger, they instructed the pupils to leave the classroom and immediately after the children left the building collapsed trapping their books and bags.



As part of the immediate solution, the classes have been combined to accommodate the affected pupils which he indicated is even affecting effective teaching and learning.



He, therefore, called for urgent assistance from the government, the district assembly, and organizations to as a matter of urgency come to their aid to address the situation.



Additionally, some of the parents urged the government to complete the abandoned 6-unit classroom block which was started by the erstwhile NDC government in 2013.

They expressed concern that the building which has been left to rot in the bush under the mercy of the weather has become a habitat for reptiles and other creeping animals endangering the students.



Most of the parents have made their wards in the community stop schooling as the building was a death trap.



Most of the school Children are now into farming due to the bad nature of their school building.



Meanwhile, the Assembly member of the area, Mr. Thomas Yogarim, has informed the Assin North NADMO about the situation and is now waiting for their assessment and assistance.



According to him, several letters have been written to the District Assembly but nothing has been done about it.