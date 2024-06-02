C/R: Security man, 27, found dead in river at Mankessim

On June 1, 2024, a woman discovered his floating body while fetching water

Source: Kasapa FM Online

A 27-year-old security guard and supermarket worker, Akwesi Appiah-Adjei, was found dead in the River Ochi at Mankessin, Mfantseman Municipality.

After offloading items at the supermarket, Appiah-Adjei went to swim and drowned.



Teenagers reported the incident, but no immediate search was conducted.



Mechanics later attempted a rescue but found no sign of him.

On June 1, 2024, a woman discovered his floating body while fetching water.



The police, with community help, retrieved the decomposing body, and it was subsequently buried following an agreement with the family.



