Côte d'Ivoire President visits Asantehene at Manhyia Palace

Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Alassane Ouattara

Alassane Ouattara, the President of Côte d'Ivoire, paid homage to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, on March 5, 2024, ahead of Ghana's 67th Independence Day Celebration.

The visit, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, brought together a high-profile delegation that included Ivorian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Felix Tanon, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah. Also present were Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.



Ouattara's visit to Manhyia Palace symbolizes the strong historical and cultural ties between Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana.



Image credit: Manhyia Palace/Opemsuo Radio