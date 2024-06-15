CAMFED Ghana Scholars Program: 6,000 young ladies pass out

The program aimed to empower girls to become leaders

Source: GNA

CAMFED Ghana and Mastercard Foundation's Scholars Program has supported 6,000 academically talented but needy young women in rural communities to access secondary and tertiary education.

The 10-year partnership provided comprehensive support, including scholarships, personal development, career services, and leadership training. Beneficiaries received resources such as laptops, textbooks, and menstrual pads.



The program aimed to empower girls to become leaders and transition to dignified jobs or further education. Despite progress, girls' access to education remains a challenge, especially in marginalized communities.

Beneficiaries like Stella Baidoo have built successful careers through the program.



