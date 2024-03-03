CCTU launches 40th anniversary celebration and logo  

Unveiling of the 40th anniversary logo

Source: GNA

The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has launched its 40th anniversary celebration with a pledge to become a centre for renewable energy, education and research for sustainable development.

It said 40 years of quality entrepreneurial-oriented technical and vocational education, marked the beginning of production of not just skilled graduates, but innovative entrepreneurs to shape Ghana and beyond.



Professor Harold Amonoo-Kuofi, CCTU’s Governing Council Chairman, said the University had contributed immensely to the country’s renewable energy drive.



He indicated that in championing the government’s 21-century Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) approach, it had remained relevant to the needs of its surroundings and would continue to serve the interest of all as far as technical education was concerned.



Launching the anniversary, Prof Amonoo-Kuofi applauded the University for its growth and commitment to producing entrepreneurial graduates as part of efforts to reduce the unemployment rate among students.



He reminded them to take the opportunity of the celebration as a springboard for future achievements and promised a brighter more sustainable tomorrow.



The celebration will be on the theme: “CCTU:40 years of quality Entrepreneurial-Oriented Technical and Vocational Education: Expanding the Frontiers of Renewable Energy.”

The occasion was also used to launch the anniversary logo which portrayed the various schools of the University, their core values and mandate and renewable energy as a niche area of the University.



Prof Kwaku Adutwum Ayim Boakye, Vice Chancellor of the University, noted that the theme encapsulated the essence of the school since its inception, not only quality education but the provision of sustainable solutions for industries in the country and the sub-region.



CCTU had nurtured entrepreneurial spirit, and equipped graduates with the skills needed to excel in the technical and vocal domain for growth and development.



According to the VC, the institution believes that innovation in the field holds the key to a brighter future through which the country could secure energy independence, protect the environment and create sustainable livelihoods.



On the activities of the anniversary, Prof Kwamina Bamfo-Adjei, Chairman of the planning committee, said there would be an inaugural lecture, health screening for students and sporting activities.



Others are an exhibition of manufactured products by various departments, donations to neighbouring communities, a lecture to honour Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Oguaamanhene, alumni and staff awards and a conference.