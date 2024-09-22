CEO 'must go demo' hits Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Over 500 employees from five unions at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital plan to demonstrate on October 7, 2024, demanding the removal of CEO Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah due to his alleged poor leadership.

The unions—KOSSA, HSWU, HASAG, GRNMA, and GFAHPS—accuse him of causing shortages of medical supplies, poor management, and low staff morale.



They warn that healthcare delivery is at risk and have outlined grievances in a letter to the Health Minister.

If their demands aren't met by October 5, they will escalate their actions, potentially leading to a total strike.



The protest will route from the Cardiothoracic Centre to Central Administration.



