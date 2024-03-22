CEO of Flokefama donates new shelves to St. Augustine's college library

The donation came in response to a request from the school's librarian

Emmanuel Kenney, CEO of Flokefama pharmaceutical company, has generously provided St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast with a set of 20 new shelves for its library.

The donation, aimed at improving reading conditions and preserving books, came in response to a request from the school's librarian, Kingsley Kuranchi.



Handing over the shelves last Saturday, Mr. Kenney explained that the old shelves were worn out and no longer able to support the books. He emphasized the importance of the library in his own life, stating that reading at St. Augustine's had



inspired him to dream big and explore the world through books.

Mr. Kenney highlighted Flokefama's commitment to corporate social responsibility, noting that giving back to society is a core value of the company.



The headmaster of St. Augustine's, Bishop Henry Atta Djan, and Auxiliary Bishop of Accra, John Kobona, expressed their gratitude for the donation and assured that the shelves would be put to good use.



Flokefama Limited, founded in 2008, is known for providing high-quality healthcare products and services in Ghana and West Africa, with installations in both private and public sectors.