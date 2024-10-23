CEO of Ghana’s 5G supplier NextGen Infraco declared missing

NextGen Infraco

Source: Mynewsgh

The Ghana Police are investigating the disappearance of NextGen Infraco CEO, Tony Mintah, who was reportedly abducted at the National Communications Authority.

The Ghana Police are investigating the disappearance of NextGen Infraco CEO, Tony Mintah, who was reportedly abducted at the National Communications Authority. Despite controversy over awarding the 5G contract to the newly formed NextGen, the Communications Minister defended it as necessary to fast-track the 5G rollout starting November 1, 2024.





Read full article