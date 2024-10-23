News

CEO of NextGen Infraco, Mr. Tony Mintah found after been declared missing

IMG 20241023 140938 The police have not disclosed details regarding his disappearance

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

The Ghana Police Service has located Mr. Tony Mintah, CEO of NextGen Infraco, who was recently reported missing after being abducted by unknown men from the National Communications Authority. The police have not disclosed details regarding his disappearance, while NextGen Infraco expressed gratitude for the police's quick action.



Source: Mynewsgh