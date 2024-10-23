CEO of NextGen Infraco, Mr. Tony Mintah found after been declared missing

The police have not disclosed details regarding his disappearance

Source: Mynewsgh

The Ghana Police Service has located Mr. Tony Mintah, CEO of NextGen Infraco, who was recently reported missing after being abducted by unknown men from the National Communications Authority.

The Ghana Police Service has located Mr. Tony Mintah, CEO of NextGen Infraco, who was recently reported missing after being abducted by unknown men from the National Communications Authority. The police have not disclosed details regarding his disappearance, while NextGen Infraco expressed gratitude for the police's quick action.





Read full article