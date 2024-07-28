CETAG to call off strike on Monday

CETAG maintains its strike was legal and has denied claims of receiving arrears

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) will call off its strike on Monday, July 29, 2024, following an agreement with the government on conditions of service.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed, resolving the alignment issues with university analogue grades.



CETAG's strike, which began in June, was in response to delays in implementing negotiated conditions and an arbitral award.

The strike intensified after the Education Minister directed not to validate July salaries for striking staff.



CETAG maintains its strike was legal and has denied claims of receiving arrears for the Book and Research Allowance for the 2022/2023 academic year.



