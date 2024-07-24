News

CETAG withdraws services over salary freeze by gov't

CETAG The strike has affected all 46 public colleges of education nationwide

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has urged members to withdraw all services in response to the government's decision to freeze their July salaries.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live