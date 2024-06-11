CHRAJ to investigate EC's equipment disposal practices following IMANI’s petition

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has agreed to investigate the Electoral Commission’s (EC) handling of the retirement and disposal of election-related equipment.

This decision follows a petition from IMANI Ghana, prompted by widespread public concerns over the EC's management of the country's limited resources.



CHRAJ has requested IMANI to provide detailed information regarding the allegations to facilitate the investigation.



"Kindly make the said information available to the Commission within ten days upon receipt of this letter to allow for expeditious investigations," a portion of the statement read.

