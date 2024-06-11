News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

CHRAJ to investigate EC's equipment disposal practices following IMANI’s petition

Electoral Commission Sign Board Electoral Commission (EC)

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has agreed to investigate the Electoral Commission’s (EC) handling of the retirement and disposal of election-related equipment.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live