News
CJ's request for 5 more SC justices defies commonsense: Arthur Kennedy

Atha Kennedydd On CJ Arthur Kobina Kennedy

Fri, 5 Jul 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy has criticized the Chief Justice's recommendation to appoint five specific judges to Ghana's Supreme Court, including one involved in a controversial trial.

He argued that with Ghana already having 15 justices compared to America's 9, adding more is imprudent, especially amid economic challenges.

Kennedy lamented recent Supreme Court decisions, citing biases and partisan actions that tarnish Ghana's judicial reputation.

He called for a return to principles of justice and highlighted historical examples of legal courage, urging the legal fraternity and citizens to uphold integrity and demand accountability from leaders.

Source: classfmonline.com