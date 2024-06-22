News

News
CLOGSAG announces nationwide strike over delayed salary structure implementation

Announce New Strike CLOGSAG has declared a nationwide strike from July 3, 2024

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

CLOGSAG has declared a nationwide strike from July 3, 2024, if the delayed implementation of a new salary structure, agreed upon in a January 2022 Memorandum of Understanding, is not resolved.

The agreement specified that the new structure should take effect from January 1, 2023, but has been delayed for a year and a half.

Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, signed the statement announcing the strike action.

