CLOGSAG announces nationwide strike over delayed salary structure implementation

CLOGSAG has declared a nationwide strike from July 3, 2024

CLOGSAG has declared a nationwide strike from July 3, 2024, if the delayed implementation of a new salary structure, agreed upon in a January 2022 Memorandum of Understanding, is not resolved.

The agreement specified that the new structure should take effect from January 1, 2023, but has been delayed for a year and a half.

Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, signed the statement announcing the strike action.



Read full article