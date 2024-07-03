CLOGSAG declares nation-wide strike effective July 3

CLOGSAG’s declaration emphasizes their demand for the salary adjustments

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced a nationwide strike starting Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024.

This action follows their June 21st letter warning of the strike if the new salary structure for their staff was not implemented.

CLOGSAG's declaration emphasizes their demand for the salary adjustments to be honored, asserting their intent to proceed with the strike as planned.



