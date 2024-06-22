News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

CLOGSAG plans to embark on nationwide strike on July 3

Clossag Logo Ps Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG)

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced plans for a nationwide strike starting Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live