CLOGSAG plans to embark on nationwide strike on July 3

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced plans for a nationwide strike starting Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

In a letter to its members, CLOGSAG highlighted that the new salary structure approved by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has not been implemented, despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reached over a year and a half ago.



CLOGSAG stated it has exhausted its patience and will strike if the government does not implement the new salary structure by the end of the month.



"The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) is serving notice that its members would proceed on a nationwide strike from Wednesday, 3 July, 2024 if the new salary structure is not implemented," read a portion of the June 21 release.

The Association has repeatedly withdrawn services to demand better conditions, with the government consistently promising to address their concerns.



