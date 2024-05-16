COA warns against fake products

Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan

COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company, known for its well-being and immune system booster products, has issued a caution to customers regarding the purchase of inferior products bearing a fake COA brand name.

Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, the Executive President of the company, revealed that some agents and retailers were selling substandard products under the COA brand name at significantly lower prices, misleading customers with false promises of similar benefits to COA Mixture.



Addressing a press conference in Accra in a Graphic Online report, Prof. Duncan expressed concern over individuals exploiting the COA brand to promote and sell their products, falsely claiming to have received training from him and suggesting they possess the exclusive formula of COA Mixture.



He clarified that the formula has never been shared with any third party, emphasizing that customers should not be deceived by these misleading claims and should instead purchase COA Mixture from authorized distributors.



Prof. Duncan emphasized that COA Mixture is produced with the utmost care and strict quality controls, urging customers to be cautious of misleading ploys and affirming that the genuine product is available through authorized channels.

He also highlighted the company's collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to address agents and retailers tarnishing the reputation of the COA brand through false advertising.



Despite inflationary pressures, the price of COA products has remained unchanged since 2016, reflecting the company's commitment to providing quality products based on the positive feedback and testimonies received from consumers over the years.



Prof. Duncan reiterated the company's pledge to provide consumers with accurate information and ensure the responsible use of their products.