Cocoa farmers working on their harvest

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the Light Crop Cocoa season purchase will begin on June 21, 2024. The producer price for Grade I and II cocoa beans is GH₵993.60 per 30kg load or GH₵2,070.00 per 64kg bag, according to a statement signed by CEO Joseph Boahen Aidoo.





