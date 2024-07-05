COCOBOD secures US$100m World Bank support for cocoa rehabilitation

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD)

Source: GNA

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has secured a US$100 million financing facility from the World Bank to rehabilitate old cocoa farms in six districts, including Assin Fosu and Nkawkaw.

The four-year project will support the cutting down of aged cocoa trees, land preparation, and provision of planting materials.



CEO Joseph Boahen Aidoo emphasized that rehabilitating farms with trees over 20 years old will increase productivity. COCOBOD will provide plantain suckers, labor, and extension officer support.

Farmers urged the government to improve roads in cocoa-growing areas and increase extension officers. COCOBOD aims to enhance farming practices and yields through this initiative.



