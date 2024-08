Joseph Boahen Aidoo

Source: Classfmonline

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) will shift to self-financing for the 2024/2025 cocoa season, ending 32 years of offshore borrowing.

This move aims to save $150 million by avoiding high interest rates.

COCOBOD's CEO, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, defended the decision, stating it will benefit the sector and ensure fair farmer pricing.



