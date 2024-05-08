CODEO calls for peaceful conduct as voter registration begins

Albert Kofi Arhin , National Coordinator, CODEO

The Coalition for Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has issued an appeal to all stakeholders involved in the ongoing voter registration exercise to adhere strictly to the established rules and procedures.

This appeal, particularly directed at political parties and their supporters, emphasizes the importance of conducting themselves lawfully and peacefully throughout the registration period, according to Graphic Online report.



CODEO urges stakeholders to utilize legal channels for addressing any grievances that may arise and to refrain from actions that could compromise the credibility and tranquility of the exercise.



The nationwide voter registration, which commenced yesterday, aims to register eligible voters who have turned 18 since the last registration in 2023, as well as those who were unable to register previously.



CODEO encourages all eligible voters, especially first-time voters, to participate in the exercise to ensure their inclusion in the electoral process for the 2024 general election.



To monitor the registration process, CODEO has deployed 195 trained observers, including regional coordinators, stationary observers, and mobile observers across 146 randomly selected districts.

These observers will monitor and report on the registration activities to ensure transparency and public confidence in the electoral process. CODEO plans to periodically share its observation reports with the public throughout the registration period.



The observation of the voter registration exercise aligns with CODEO's goal of promoting transparency and trust in the electoral process. This observation is the first in a series of planned activities by the coalition leading up to the 2024 general election.



The Embassy of the Netherlands and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), with funding from the United States Agency for International Development, are supporting CODEO's observation efforts under the Consortium for Elections and Political Processes Strengthening mechanism.



Overall, CODEO's appeal and observation efforts aim to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible voter registration process, setting the stage for a free and fair election in 2024.