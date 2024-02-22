COPEC and IES call for shutdown of Sentuo Oil Refinery over alleged illegal operations

Sentuo Oil Refinery

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) and the Institute for Energy Security (IES) have jointly urged the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to close down the Sentuo Oil Refinery, citing alleged illegal operations.

The organisations, in a statement on February 21, 2024, raised concerns about the refinery operating without the required permit from the NPA and purportedly supplying substandard fuel to the Ghanaian market.



According to COPEC and IES, the Sentuo Oil Refinery has not obtained the necessary permits for oil processing and trading, a violation of the provisions of the NPA Act 2005.



They expressed worries about the potential impact of substandard products on engines, particularly in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and the three Northern regions, where a significant amount of these products is believed to have been distributed.



The energy watchdogs have called for an investigation by the Special Prosecutor into the activities of the refinery. Additionally, they have issued a warning that legal action will be taken against the Ghana Standards Authority and the National Petroleum Authority if the situation is not promptly addressed.

Read the full statement below:











