CPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Frimpomaa storms Nima market with campaign

Nana Frimpongmaa, the flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), kicked off her campaign at Nima Market, one of Ghana’s busiest markets.

She visited the Chief of Nima, Nii Fita, a CPP veteran, who encouraged her to emulate Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's dedication.



Addressing a crowd alongside her team, Frimpongmaa promoted her party's flagship policies: GhanaBa Shares, AgroSure, and Government-at-your-doorstep. She urged Ghanaians to vote for their future, promising economic independence by ensuring local ownership of companies.

She emphasized that after 32 years of male leadership, it’s time for change in the December 2024 elections.



