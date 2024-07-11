CPP demands apology from Opoku Prempeh for Nkrumah comparison

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has criticized Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) running mate, for comparing President Akufo-Addo’s achievements to those of the late President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

At his unveiling in Kumasi on July 9, Dr. Opoku Prempeh claimed that President Akufo-Addo’s legacy surpasses Nkrumah's, a statement the CPP strongly opposes.



In a statement dated July 10, the CPP condemned Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s remarks as "reprehensible and unbecoming." The party demanded an apology and retraction within 24 hours, warning that failure to comply would lead them to request President Akufo-Addo to dismiss Dr. Opoku Prempeh from his role as Minister of Energy. They also urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to withdraw him as a vice-presidential candidate.

The CPP dismissed the comparison as "dead on arrival" and called for the removal of Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s statement from all media platforms.