CSA reports surge in online blackmail, GH₵112,209 lost by 226 victims in 2024

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has reported a sharp increase in online blackmail incidents, with 226 victims losing a total of GH₵112,209 in the first half of 2024. Additionally, 141 more cases were reported between March and June.

According to the CSA, these cases involve cybercriminals using social media to initiate friendships and lure victims into intimate relationships. The perpetrators then secretly record nude video calls and use the footage for blackmail.



In response, the CSA issued a statement advising the public to avoid accepting friend requests from unknown individuals and to use strong passwords to safeguard sensitive information.

The CSA highlighted a significant rise in online blackmail cases, noting a 254% increase year-on-year for the first two months of 2024. The situation underscores the growing threat of online blackmail and the need for greater vigilance in protecting personal data.



