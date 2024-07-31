News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

CSA reports surge in online blackmail, GH₵112,209 lost by 226 victims in 2024

Cyber Security Authority (CSA).png Cyber Security Authority (CSA)

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has reported a sharp increase in online blackmail incidents, with 226 victims losing a total of GH₵112,209 in the first half of 2024. Additionally, 141 more cases were reported between March and June.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live