CSOs advocate against internet shutdowns during elections

Election in Ghana

A coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs) has urged the government to refrain from implementing internet shutdowns during the upcoming election period, emphasizing the importance of upholding fundamental rights.

During a workshop organized by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and Access Now, Felicia Anthonio, Manager of the KeepItOn campaign, underscored the detrimental impact of internet shutdowns on democracy and human rights.



The workshop, held in Accra last Monday, aimed to raise awareness about the implications of internet shutdowns and empower participants to advocate for internet freedom during elections.



Internet shutdowns, deliberate disruptions of internet access, are often employed by governments during critical events like elections and protests, severely limiting communication and access to information.

Mrs. Anthonio emphasized that internet shutdowns not only violate fundamental rights but also hinder economic development and educational opportunities.



She urged governments to refrain from using internet shutdowns as a tool for controlling information flow and called for election observer groups to recognize internet shutdowns as a threat to free and fair elections.