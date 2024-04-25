CSOs urge govt to avoid internet shutdowns during elections

The appeal comes in response to the trend seen in 24 countries

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has called on the government to refrain from shutting down internet access during this year's election period.

The appeal comes in response to the trend seen in 24 countries where internet shutdowns were imposed during election years, limiting the enjoyment of fundamental rights and freedoms.



Felicia Anthonio, Manager of the KeepItOn campaign, in a Graphic Online report, emphasized the importance of maintaining internet access during elections, noting that billions of people could be affected by shutdowns, which would undermine democracy and human rights.



The appeal was made during a workshop organized by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and Access Now, a civil society group advocating for digital rights.



The workshop, part of the KeepItOn campaign launched by Access Now in 2016, aimed to unite efforts to end internet shutdowns globally. It brought together participants from various civil society organisations to discuss the rising trend of network shutdowns in Africa and its implications for economic development and human rights.



Participants were empowered to mobilize against internet shutdown threats and engage proactively to mitigate shutdowns.



An internet shutdown refers to the deliberate disruption of internet or electronic communications, rendering them inaccessible or unusable for a specific population or within a location.

Governments often impose shutdowns to control the flow of information, especially during critical events like elections or mass protests.



Mrs. Anthonio highlighted that these restrictions not only impede communication but also disrupt businesses, education, and access to online services and opportunities, impacting people's daily lives.



Mrs. Anthonio emphasized that internet shutdowns violate fundamental human rights and urged governments to protect these rights.



She stated that shutdowns should not be justified under the guise of national security and called for increased internet access to enhance national discourse.



She also urged election observer groups to consider internet shutdowns as an indicator of free and fair elections, as limited access hinders people's participation in the electoral process, thereby compromising the fairness of elections.