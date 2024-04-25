CYO to host seminar to boost BECE performance

The event aims to equip students with effective strategies and insights in this vital exam

The Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) will on May 26, 2024 host a seminar focused on improving student performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The event, themed "Enhancing Students' Performance in BECE," aims to equip students with effective strategies and insights crucial for success in this vital examination.



The BECE holds significant importance for Ghanaian junior high school students, as it opens doors to further education and career opportunities.



However, many students face challenges like exam anxiety and limited resources, impacting their performance.



The seminar will feature experienced educators, examiners, and education experts sharing practical study techniques, time management skills, and stress reduction methods tailored for BECE preparation.

Participants will also gain insights into maintaining mental and emotional well-being during the exam period.



CYO is dedicated to empowering youth in their academic pursuits and invites all junior high school students, parents, and educators to attend this enriching event.



The seminar will commence at 1:30 PM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Dansoman-Last Stop.



*Slogan for the CYO BECE Seminar: "Mastery Begins Here"*