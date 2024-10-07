Calls for increased support for children with cerebral palsy intensified

The Foundation remains committed to improving the lives of those with CP

On October 6, 2024, the Pumpkins Foundation marked World Cerebral Palsy Day by urging the Ghanaian government and stakeholders to enhance support for individuals living with cerebral palsy (CP).

With around 22,000 people affected in Ghana, the Foundation called for increased public awareness, inclusion in national policies, and subsidized medical costs.



It emphasized the need for reduced therapy fees, caregiver training, and support systems for families.

Founder Baisiwa Dowouona-Hammond stated, “No child should be left behind,” advocating for a more inclusive society for children with special needs.



