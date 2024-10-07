Calls to halt galamsey just a sabotage on the incumbent gov’t – Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has expressed skepticism regarding calls to ban illegal mining, or ‘galamsey,’ suggesting it may be a political strategy to undermine the incumbent government before the elections.

Speaking on Channel 1 television, he recalled previous media campaigns against galamsey in 2018, highlighting that the current push comes just months before elections.

Akpaloo advocated for a more measured approach to the issue, urging protesters to suspend their actions until after the elections, emphasizing the need for peaceful dialogue to address the problem without escalating tensions.



