Cameron Duodu and Sir Dr. Sam Jonah to grace GJA's 75th anniversary celebration

Members of the GJA 75th anniversary committee with Sir Sam Jonah (5th from right)

The Ghana Journalists Association's (GJA) 75th anniversary celebration will be graced by two eminent personalities, veteran journalist Cameron Duodu, and business executive Sir Dr. Sam Jonah.

Both personalities, according to Graphic Online, accepted the invitation during separate courtesy calls made by the GJA 75th Anniversary Planning Committee, led by Chairman Godwin Avenorgbo, at their respective residences in Accra.



The committee first visited Mr. Duodu, often referred to as the grandfather of journalism in Ghana due to his long-standing contributions to the field.



The delegation included notable figures such as Kobby Asmah, Ellen Avorgbedor, Peter Agbeko, Kofi Yeboah, Dominic Hlordzi, and Marian Kyei. Mr. Avenorgbo expressed the committee's admiration for Mr. Duodu's influence and knowledge in journalism and invited him to deliver a lecture at the anniversary celebration.



Mr. Duodu graciously accepted the invitation, emphasizing his deep-rooted love for journalism.



He also clarified rumors about missing the GJA Awards for Graphic Awards, explaining that a scheduling conflict led to his absence at the GJA event. He advised for better coordination to avoid such clashes in the future and called for the revival of the Press Club within the GJA.

At Sir Dr. Sam Jonah's office, the committee requested him to deliver the keynote address at the celebration, which he accepted.



Sir Dr. Jonah challenged the media to maintain high standards and address pressing national issues, such as illegal mining (galamsey), which has severely impacted the country's water bodies. He urged journalists to expose societal ills and fulfill their duty of agenda-setting for national discussions.



The presence of these distinguished personalities at the GJA's 75th anniversary is a testament to the association's significance and the respect it commands within the journalism community and beyond.



Their participation is expected to add a rich layer of insight and experience to the celebration, highlighting the importance of journalism in shaping society and promoting informed discourse.