Campaign walk in Mamobi erupts into chaos, 2 shot, 4 injured

A political campaign event in Mamobi, Accra, took a violent turn on Sunday, resulting in two individuals being shot and four others injured.

The incident occurred during a routine weekend walk organized by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which was initially planned as a peaceful gathering.



However, tensions escalated when a group of motorbike riders from one side confronted supporters from the opposing party, leading to chaos, Graphic Online reports.



Witnesses described how a verbal dispute quickly transformed into a physical confrontation.



“After our peace walk, it is rather unfortunate that this happened,” commented one eyewitness, noting that the motorbike riders from the NDC initiated the clash with NPP supporters.



The situation became more dangerous when an NPP supporter allegedly pulled out a firearm and discharged several rounds, exacerbating the violence.

In the aftermath of the altercation, two of the injured were promptly transported to the Police Hospital, while four others received treatment at Mamobi Hospital.



The initial conflict reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over which group should proceed through a particular area first, but it soon escalated beyond control. The altercation underscores the heightened political tensions as both parties engage in their campaign activities.



To restore order, the Regional Police Command intervened as the situation intensified. The Director-General of Police Operations, COP Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, addressed the NDC group, confirming that an investigation is underway. He urged all parties involved to remain calm and exercise restraint, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace during the ongoing political campaigns.



